CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, April 12
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, April 7
Days Creek Charter School K-12, Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. Also held virtually at meet.google.com/wyx-gqrw-dny. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Monday, April 12
North Douglas School District Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Social distancing will be followed. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Monday, April 12
Elkton School District Regular School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. www.elkton.k12.or.us or 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
GLIDE
Wednesday, April 7
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Budget Committee Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway.
GREEN
Monday, April 12
Green Sanitary District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 6
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:10 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, April 6
Oakland City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, April 7
Reedsport Parks and Beautification Committee — 3 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, April 7
Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission — 8:15 a.m., held electronically. Available to the public at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 9-11 a.m., Tapòyta Hall Room 15, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.
Thursday, April 8
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 9-11 a.m., Tapòyta Hall Room 15, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Available to the public at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Umpqua Community College Budget Committee — 6 p.m., held electronically. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Friday, April 9
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — Noon-1 p.m., Tapòyta Hall Room 15, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, April 13
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W. 541-459-2856.
TILLER
Tuesday, April 6
Tiller Rural Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Thursday, April 8
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Emergency Special Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public at 541-978-5000; passcode 55471. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date.
Information: 541-957-4218.
