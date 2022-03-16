CAMAS VALLEY
Wednesday, March 16
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
GARDINER
Thursday, March 17
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St. Masks and six feet social distancing required. gardinersanitarydistrict@gmail.com. 541-271-3515.
GLIDE
Wednesday, March 23
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting and Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Executive Session per ORS 192.660.2(i). Attendees may choose to wear a face covering. 541-496-0224.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, March 22
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, March 22
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, March 16
Oakland Board of Education Special Board Meeting — 3:30 p.m., Oakland Elementary School, 499 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Monday, March 21
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, March 16
Reedsport Main Street Program Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3oHAwcQ and teleconference at 253-215-8782; meeting id: 765 213 317; passcode: 161986. 541-271-3603.
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, March 16
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, March 16
Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Hucrest Elementary School Cafeteria, 1810 NW Kline St., Roseburg. Available electronically at bit.ly/37x3kzb. 541-440-4016.
Thursday, March 17
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 12 p.m., 1290 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Phoenix Charter School Board Meeting — 5 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting ID: 827 9156 7566. Connect via phone 1-669-900-6833; password: 387717. Submit public comment to kwalker@roseburgphoenix.com. 541-440-1116.
Wednesday, March 23
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Public Hearing — 5 p.m., bit.ly/3IhSwT1. Submit public comment to VHAROS-PublicAffairs@va.gov. 541-440-1000.
SUTHERLIN
Thursday, March 17
Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Wednesday, March 16
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Contact office for telecom code. 541-679-8467.
Winston Planning Advisory Committee — 6 p.m., bit.ly/35LyzG7. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
