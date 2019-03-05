CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Mar. 11
Camas Valley Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 4 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2188.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Mar. 6
Days Creek Charter School K-12, Board of Directors – 6:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Monday, Mar. 11
North Douglas School District No. 22 Board — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Mar. 6
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
GREEN
Monday, Mar. 11
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Mar. 5
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Mar. 6
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 7 p.m., Council Chamber, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Mar. 6
Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission — 8:15 a.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Roseburg Public Schools Building and Sites Committee — 11:30 a.m., District Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
City of Roseburg Economic Development Commission — 3 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Roseburg Public Schools Board Executive Meeting — 5 p.m., District Offices, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Roseburg Public Schools Board Regular Meeting — 6:35 p.m., District Offices, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Mar. 5
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Special Session — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Administration Office, 531 E, Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
TILLER
Tuesday, Mar. 5
Tiller Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3837.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
