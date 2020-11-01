GLIDE
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Attendees must wear a face covering and maintain 6 foot social distancing. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Nov. 2
Oakland Public Library Board — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall upstairs meeting room, 637 NE Locust St. Physical distancing standards will be followed. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Nov. 2
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Nov. 2
Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave. Face coverings and social distancing required. Public access also at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg or Charter Cable PEG Channel 191. 541-492-6700.
TENMILE
Monday, Nov. 2
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD station, 158 Reston Road. 541-679-4629.
TILLER
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Tiller Rural Fire District — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. Public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Monday, Nov. 2
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
