DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Days Creek Charter School K-12, Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Regular business and executive session. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Jan. 6
Oakland Library Advisory Board — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Jan. 6
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Fair Board Special Meeting — 9 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-6023.
Roseburg Planning Commission — 7-9 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council — Noon, Greater Douglas United Way, 702 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-450-9768.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30-5 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Jan. 6
Sutherlin School Board of Directors Work Session — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District Office, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
TENMILE
Monday, Jan. 6
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD station, 158 Reston Road. 541-679-4629.
TILLER
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Tiller Rural Fire District — 7:30 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Monday, Jan. 6
Winston City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.