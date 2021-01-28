GLIDE
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Attendees must wear a face covering and maintain 6 foot social distancing. Space is limited. 541-496-0224.
OAKLAND
Monday, Feb. 1
Oakland Public Library Board — 6 p.m., Zoom meeting with public attendance option at 637 NE Locust St. Physical distancing standards will be followed. Contact libraryclerk.oaklandcitylibrary@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Feb. 1
Reedsport Urban Renewal Quarterly Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Quarterly Budget Committee Meeting — 6:15 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6:30 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. Submit public comments to chalstead@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Jan. 28
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave. 541-440-4289.
Monday, Feb. 1
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Justice Reinvestment Subcommittee — Noon, via virtual conference. Contact melissa@co.douglas.or.us or call 541-450-9768 for meeting info.
Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Public access also at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg or www.bit.ly/3cguRoM. Public comment can be emailed to cdd@cityofroseburg.org 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council — 11:30 a.m. via virtual conference. Contact melissa@co.douglas.or.us or call 541-450-9768 for meeting info.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Roseburg Public Schools Curriculum & Instruction Committee Meeting — 11:30 a.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4016.
SUTHERLIN
Friday, Jan. 29
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Agency — 3:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also held via Zoom, visit www.bit.ly/3pnqkVp for meeting info. 541-459-2856.
Monday, Feb. 1
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Work Session — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
TENMILE
Monday, Feb. 1
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Tenmile Rural Fire Department station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
TILLER
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Tiller Rural Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
