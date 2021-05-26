DRAIN

Wednesday, May 26

North Douglas School District Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.

MYRTLE CREEK

Thursday, May 27

Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Contract Review Board Meeting — 9 a.m., Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority office, 215 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-5276.

OAKLAND

Tuesday, May 25

Oakland Parks Commission Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

ROSEBURG

Wednesday, May 26

Roseburg Public Schools Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. Also available via livestream at youtu.be/KskcuxmGIXI. 541-440-4016.

Thursday, May 27

Umpqua Public Transportation District Special Board of Directors and Budget Committee Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also held electronically, meeting info available at umpquatransit.com. 541-671-3691.

WINSTON

Wednesday, May 26

Winston-Dillard School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

