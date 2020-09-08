CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Sept. 14
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Thursday, Sept. 10
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-4213.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available virtually, link available at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., held virtually. Link to livestream available on www.facebook.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., via Zoom. Log in information can be found at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Face coverings required. 541-492-6730.
Monday, Sept. 14
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Meeting also available via Zoom; call 541-671-3691 for meeting information.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Sept. 9
FairOaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Atation, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
TENMILE
Monday, Sept. 14
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD station, 158 Reston Road. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Winston Dillard School District Board — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
