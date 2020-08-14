CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Aug. 20
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m. Join Zoom meeting at www.bit.ly/3gXnbqZ. 541-445-2131.
MYRTLE CREEK
Monday, Aug. 17
Tri City Rural Fire Department Public Hearing and Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tri City Fire Department, 140 S. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6871.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Aug. 17
Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Riddle School District Office, 401 First St. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Aug. 17
Roseburg City Council Work Study Session — 6 p.m., public access via www.bit.ly/2WtMdpt, www.facebook.com/CityofRoseburg or Charter Cable Channel 191. Email info@cityofroseburg.org for meeting link information or public comment. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-6700.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Thursday, Aug. 20
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s administrative conference room, 1290 NE Cedar St. 541-673-5503.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Special Meeting — 1 p.m., held virtually. Streamable at facebook.com/umpquacc. Contact Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 with questions or comments.
WINSTON
Monday, Aug. 17
Winston-Dillard Fire District No. 5 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-673-5503.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public at 541-978-5000; access code: #554571. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
