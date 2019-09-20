DRAIN
Monday, Sept. 23
North Douglas School District — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
OAKLAND
Monday, Sept. 23
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 7 p.m., Council Chamber, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Sept. 23
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. Public hearing on proposed name change. 541-440-6500.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
WINCHESTER BAY
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Salmon Harbor Management Committee — 2 p.m., Salmon Harbor Marina Office, 100 Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay. 541-271-3407.
WINSTON
Monday, Sept. 23
Winston Traffic and Public Safety Committee — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
