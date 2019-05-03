CANYONVILLE
Monday, May 6
City of Canyonville Budget Committee — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 250 N. Main St. 541-839-4258.
OAKLAND
Saturday, May 4
City of Oakland Planning Commission Workshop — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, May 7
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, May 8
Oakland Rural Fire Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St., Oakland. 541-459-4213.
ROSEBURG
Monday, May 6
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse, Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Emergency Medical Services Committee — 2 p.m., Room 103, Justice Building, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
City of Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6750.
Tuesday, May 7
Roseburg Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Roseburg City Council Chambers of City Hall, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, May 8
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse, Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Thursday, May 9
Douglas County Noxious Weed Advisory Board — 7 a.m., Karen’s Coffee Cup, 2445 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-4668.
City of Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
TILLER
Tuesday, May 7
Tiller Rural Fire District Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3837.
TRI CITY
Wednesday, May 8
Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., 215 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-5276.
WINSTON
Saturday, May 4
City of Winston Budget Committee — 10 a.m., Winston-Dillard Fire Station, 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Monday, May 6
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.