CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Feb. 8
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Days Creek Charter School K-12, Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. Also available virtually at https://meet.google.com/wyx-gqrw-dny. 541-825-3296.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Glendale School District Special Meeting/Work/Executive Session — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Attendees must wear a face covering and maintain 6 foot social distancing. Space is limited. 541-496-0224.
GREEN
Monday, Feb. 8
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 South. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Oakland City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Roseburg Public Schools Curriculum & Instruction Committee Meeting — 11:30 a.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4016.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Committee for Citizen Involvement — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Monday, Feb. 8
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom, visit umpquatransit.com for meeting info.541-671-3691.
TILLER
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Tiller Rural Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
