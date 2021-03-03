DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, March 3
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. Also available at meet.google.com/wyx-gqrw-dny. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, March 8
Elkton School District School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. www.elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
GLIDE
Wednesday, March 3
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Attendees must wear a face covering and maintain 6 foot social distancing. Space is limited. Executive session to follow regular meeting. 541-496-0224.
RIDDLE
Monday, March 8
RIddle City Council — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net
ROSEBURG
Monday, March 8
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom, visit umpquatransit.com for meeting info. 541-671-3691.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, March 8
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Agency — 6:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also held via Zoom, visit www.bit.ly/3pnqkVp for meeting info. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also held via Zoom, visit www.ci.sutherlin.or.us for meeting info. 541-459-2856.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
