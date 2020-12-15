CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Dec. 17
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held virtually. Meeting info available at www.camasvalley.k12.or.us. Send public comment to jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, Dec. 21
North Douglas School District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting link posted at www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Glendale School District Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. Also available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83600725995. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Glide School Board Executive Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
Glide School Board Meeting – 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:10 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, Dec. 15
City of Reedsport Traffic Safety Advisory Committee — 11 a.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held virtually. Visit www.riddleschooldistrict.com for meeting info. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Meeting — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Public Schools Licensed Employee Bargaining Team and Roseburg Education Association Bargaining Session — 11 a.m., Administration Office Professional Development Center, 1419 NW Valley View Drive. 541-440-4014.
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Housing Subcommittee — Noon, held virtually. Contact melissa@co.douglas.or.us or 541-450-9768 for meeting link and public comment.
City of Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Available to the public at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to cdd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Roseburg Public Schools Public Hearing and Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting link available at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4016.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 9 a.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-378-3535.
Roseburg Airport Commission — 3:30 p.m., held virtually. Available to the public at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., held virtually. Contact 541-440-4289 for meeting information.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public by dialing 978-5000, enter #554571. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
