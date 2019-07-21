DRAIN
Monday, July 22
North Douglas School District No. 22 Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
OAKLAND
Monday, July 22
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, July 22
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, July 22
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4475.
Roseburg City Council Executive Session — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, July 23
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7051.
Douglas County Traffic Safety Commission — 7 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 311, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4481.
Wednesday, July 24
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Dog Control Board — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.dcso.com/advisory_dog.asp. 541-440-4449.
Thursday, July 25
Douglas County Parks Advisory Board — 11 a.m., Umpqua Lighthouse Overlook, 1020 Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay. 541-957-7001.
Monday, July 29
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, July 22
Sutherlin City Council Workshop Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
