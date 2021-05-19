CAMAS VALLEY

Thursday, May 20

Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held electronically. Contact jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us or 541-445-2131, ext. 4201 for meeting info and to submit public comment.

DRAIN

Wednesday, May 19

North Douglas School District School Board Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Social distancing will be followed. 541-836-2223.

Monday, May 24

North Douglas School District Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Regular meeting followed by executive session. 541-836-2223.

Wednesday, May 26

North Douglas School District Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.

GLENDALE

Wednesday, May 19

Glendale School District Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1801.

GLIDE

Wednesday, May 19

Glide School Board Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.

Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.

OAKLAND

Monday May 24

Oakland Historic Preservation Commission Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Wednesday, May 19

Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

RIDDLE

Wednesday, May 19

Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Riddle School District, 401 First Ave. Meeting will follow social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.

ROSEBURG

Wednesday, May 19

Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 5 p.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-378-3535.

Thursday, May 20

MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s administrative conference room, 1290 NE Cedar St. Masks and social distancing required. 541-673-5503.

Douglas County Planning Commission Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Community Conference Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

