DRAIN
Monday, May 18
North Douglas County School District Regular School Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting. Link to meeting available at www.bit.ly/3dAy001, click “May 2020.” 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Thursday, May 14
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., held virtually. Email billing97436@gmail.com by noon on May 13 for the meeting link. Meeting includes Budget Committee and State Revenue Sharing Hearing. 541-584-2547.
GLIDE
Monday, May 18
Glide School District Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, May 19
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, May 13
Oakland Board of Education — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Link will be posted at www.oakland.k12.or.us. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors – 7:30 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Monday, May 18
Reedsport Planning Deparment Public Hearing — 6 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, May 13
Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., held electronically. Meeting information available at www.roseburg.k12.or.us/board/board-meetings. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, May 14
Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., held via teleconference. Connect by calling 1-888-788-0099; meeting ID: 815 5470 9576; participant ID:#; password: 508550. 541-492-6866.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, May 19
Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. Also held via Zoom. Contact j.chartier@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856 ext. 234 for meeting details.
WINSTON
Monday, May 18
Winston City Council — 6 p.m., held via teleconference. Number and access code to come. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
