Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Dec. 20
Reedsport Urban Renewal District Agency Special Meeting — 2 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available virtually at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Special Meeting — 2:15 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available virtually at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Behavioral Health & Housing Subcommittee Meeting — 11:30 a.m., held virtually. melissa@co.douglas.or.us or 541-450-9768.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., held virtually. Contact 541-673-5503 for meeting info.
SUTHERLIN
Monday Dec. 20
Sutherlin City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3GKGwIm. 541-459-2857.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
