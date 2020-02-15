CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Feb. 20
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
GARDINER
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Gardiner Sanitary District — 6 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St. 541-271-1989.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road. 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 4 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Feb. 17
Oakland Library Advisory Board — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
City of Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Port of Umpqua Work Session, 5:30 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Riddle School District — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First St., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Douglas County Industrial Development Board — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-6728.
Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30-5 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Roseburg Library Commission — 4-6 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Public Schools Building & Sites Committee — 11:30 a.m., Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Douglas County Parks Advisory Board — 10 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us/parks/minutes.asp. 541-957-7001.
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s Administrative Conference Room, 1290 NE Cedar St, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
City of Roseburg Airport Commission — 3:30-5 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave, Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Feb. 18
City of Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Monday, Feb. 17
Winston-Dillard Fire District No. 5 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station, 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-673-5503.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Winston City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Winston/Dillard General Obligation Bond Advisory Committee — 6:30 p.m., Douglas High School Library, 1381 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-3000.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.