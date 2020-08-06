CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Aug. 10
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
ELKTON
Monday, Aug. 10
Elkton School District School Board — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Also held via Zoom. Contact Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us by 1 p.m. Aug. 10 for Zoom meeting information or public comments. 541-584-2228.
GREEN
Monday, Aug. 10
Green Sanitary District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Monday, Aug. 8
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Aug. 10
Umpqua Public Transportation District Regular and Special Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Meeting also available via Zoom; call 541-671-3691 for meeting information.
SUTHERLIN
Thursday, Aug. 6
Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Monday, Aug. 10
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Winston Park Board — 2 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code: 300502. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
