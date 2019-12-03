CAMAS VALLEY

Monday, Dec. 9

Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-430-2486.

ELKTON

Monday, Dec. 9

Elkton School District School Board — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda available at www.elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228, ex. 226.

GLIDE

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.

GREEN

Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. Regular meeting. 541-679-7191.

MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:20 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

OAKLAND

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

ROSEBURG

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Roseburg Public School Board Work Session — 5 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.

Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee — 2:30 p.m., OSU Extension Office Auditorium, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4475.

Monday, Dec. 9

Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.

Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.

TILLER

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Tiller Rural Fire District — 7:30 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.