CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Dec. 9
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-430-2486.
ELKTON
Monday, Dec. 9
Elkton School District School Board — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda available at www.elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228, ex. 226.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
GREEN
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. Regular meeting. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:20 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Roseburg Public School Board Work Session — 5 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee — 2:30 p.m., OSU Extension Office Auditorium, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4475.
Monday, Dec. 9
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
TILLER
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Tiller Rural Fire District — 7:30 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.