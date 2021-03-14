CAMAS VALLEY

Thursday, March 18

Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held electronically. Contact jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us or 541-445-2131, ext. 4201 for meeting info and to submit public comment.

DRAIN

Monday, March 15

North Douglas School District No. 22 School Board Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Also held virtually, visit www.northdouglas.k12.or.us for meeting info. 541-836-2223.

North Douglas School District No. 22 School Board Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Also held virtually, visit www.northdouglas.k12.or.us for meeting info. 541-836-2223.

GLENDALE

Wednesday, March 17

Glendale School District — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.

LOOKINGGLASS

Tuesday, March 16

Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., held via Zoom. Contact 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com for meeting info.

OAKLAND

Monday, March 15

Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. Meeting includes public hearing for fence variance 21-01. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Wednesday, March 17

Reedsport Main Street Program Board Meeting — 4:30 p.m., us02web.zoom.us/j/765213317. 541-271-3603.

Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

RIDDLE

Wednesday, March 17

Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First Ave. Social distancing and PPE guidelines will be followed. 541-874-3131.

ROSEBURG

Monday, March 15

Umpqua Community College Presidential Search Advisory Committee Executive Session — 1 p.m., held virtually. Contact Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.

Tuesday, March 16

Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., held electronically. Public access available at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6700.

Wednesday, March 17

Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Masks are required. 541-440-4394.

Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.

Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., available to the public at youtu.be/siaOg_e5HPw. Send public comment to JKischel@roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4016.

Thursday, March 18

Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 5 p.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-378-3535.

SUTHERLIN

Tuesday, March 16

Sutherlin Urban Renewal Agency — 3:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also held via Zoom, visit www.bit.ly/3pnqkVp for meeting info. 541-459-2856.

Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. Also held virtually. Contact j.chartier@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856, ext. 234 for meeting info.

WINSTON

Monday, March 15

Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. Meeting includes public hearing regarding Ordinance No. 21-693. 541-679-6739.

Tuesday, March 16

Winston Dillard School District Board Work Session — 6 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

