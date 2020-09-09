CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Sept. 14
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors – 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Thursday, Sept. 10
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GREEN
Monday, Sept. 14
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-4213.
RIDDLE
Monday, Sept. 14
Riddle City Council Workshop — 6:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 Fourth Ave. 541-874-2571.
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 Fourth Ave. Executive session to follow. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., via Zoom. Log in information can be found at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Face coverings required. 541-492-6730.
Monday, Sept. 14
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Meeting also available via Zoom; call 541-671-3691 for meeting information.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Sept. 9
FairOaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
TENMILE
Monday, Sept. 14
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD station, 158 Reston Road. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Winston Dillard School District Board — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public at 541-978-5000; access code #554571. 541-679-8467.
