CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-670-3810.
DRAIN
Tuesday, Jan. 19
North Douglas School District Special Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting link posted at www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Oakland School District Board of Directors Policy Work Session — 6:30 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St., Oakland. 541-459-4341.
Oakland School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St., Oakland. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors —7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-4213.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Roseburg Public Schools Board Regular Meeting and Work Session — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4016.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Accessible to the public at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Send public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Monday, Jan. 18
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 9 a.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-378-3535.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Masks are required. 541-440-4394.
Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians Special Transportation Advisory Committee Meeting — 11:30 a.m., held virtual. Contact Thomas Cook at 541-677-5575 ext. 5246 for meeting info.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
City of Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. Also held virtually. Contact j.chartier@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856, ext. 234 for meeting info.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date.
Information: 541-957-4218.
