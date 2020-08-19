CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Aug. 20
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m. Join Zoom meeting at www.bit.ly/3gXnbqZ. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Friday, Aug. 21
North Douglas School District School Board Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
Monday, Aug. 24
North Douglas School District School Board Regular Meeting and Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Also available virtually via www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Thursday, Aug. 20
Elkton School District Emergency Board Meeting — 7 p.m., held virtually. Contact Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us by 1 p.m. Aug. 20 for Zoom meeting information or public comments. 541-584-2228.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Monday, Aug. 24
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Riddle School District Office, 401 First St. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Aug. 20
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s administrative conference room, 1290 NE Cedar St. 541-673-5503.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Special Meeting — 1 p.m., held virtually. Streamable at facebook.com/umpquacc. Contact Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 with questions or comments.
Roseburg Airport Commission — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Public access at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Email public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org by noon 8/20.541-492-6700.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Douglas County SB 111 — Response to Deadly Physical Force Planning Authority Meeting — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg Public Safety Center, 700 SE Douglas Ave. 541-440-4449.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
