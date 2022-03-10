CAMAS VALLEY

Monday, March 14

Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.

DRAIN

Monday, March 14

North Douglas School District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 pm., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting info available at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.

ELKTON

Thursday, March 10

Elkton School District Curriculum Review Committee — 6 p.m., Elkton High School, 739 River Road Elkton. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.

Monday, March 14

Elkton School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.

GARDINER

Thursday, March 17

Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St. Masks and six feet social distancing required. gardinersanitarydistrict@gmail.com. 541-271-3515.

MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, March 15

Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

REEDSPORT

Thursday, March 10

Reedsport Emergency School Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., bit.ly/3Kwbt4T. Live stream available at bit.ly/3HS7RbJ. Agenda available at reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656 ex. 103.

Wednesday, March 16

Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

ROSEBURG

Monday, March 14

Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3CoTKti. 541-671-3691.

Tuesday, March 15

Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., DCFD#2 Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Videoconferencing and telephone conferencing available. 541-673-5503.

Thursday, March 17

Phoenix Charter School Board Meeting — 5 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting ID: 827 9156 7566. Connect via phone 1-669-900-6833; password: 387717. Submit public comment to kwalker@roseburgphoenix.com. 541-440-1116.

SUTHERLIN

Monday, March 14

Sutherlin Urban Renewal Agency — 6:45 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3tKcJuD. 541-459-2857.

Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3tKcJuD. 541-459-2857.

Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin High School Library/Activity Center, 500 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.

Tuesday, March 15

Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.

WINSTON

Wednesday, March 16

Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Contact office for telecom code. 541-679-8467.

Winston Planning Advisory Committee — 6 p.m., bit.ly/35LyzG7. 541-679-6739.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Community Reporter

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.