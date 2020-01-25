Roseburg, OR (97470)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.