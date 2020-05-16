DRAIN
Monday, May 18
North Douglas School District No. 22 Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting. Link to meeting available at www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. Regular meeting followed by Executive Session. 541-836-2223.
GLIDE
Monday, May 18
Glide School District Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, May 19
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Monday, May 18
Reedsport Planning Deparment Public Hearing — 6 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Wednesday, May 20
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, May 20
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held virtually. Find meeting information at www.riddleschooldistrict.com. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, May 19
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., held virtually. Call 541-673-5503 by 4 p.m. May 19 for videoconference or teleconference information.
Wednesday, May 20
Roseburg Public Schools Building & Sites Committee — 11:30 a.m., via Zoom or other technology. Visit www.roseburg.k12.or.us for meeting details. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, May 21
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, held virtually. Call 541-673-5503 by 4:30 p.m. May 20 for videoconference or teleconference information.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, May 18
Sutherlin School District Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Sutherlin High School, 500 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin High School Library/Activity Center, 500 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, May 19
Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. Also held via Zoom. Contact j.chartier@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856 ext. 234 for meeting details.
WINCHESTER BAY
Wednesday, May 20
Salmon Harbor Management Committee — 2 p.m., 263 Marina Way, Winchester Bay. Meeting will adhere to social distancing guidelines, 25 seats available including staff and committee members. 541-271-3407, ext. 304.
WINSTON
Monday, May 18
Winston-Dillard Fire District No. 5 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., held virtually. Contact 541-679-8721 prior to 4 p.m. May 18 for videoconference or teleconference instructions.
Winston City Council — 6 p.m., held via teleconference. Use 541-672-9421 and access code 300502 to join teleconference. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, May 19
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners and Budget Committee Members — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Fire District, 250 SE Main St., Winston. Budget Committee Meeting, regular meeting to follow. Available to public at 978-990-5000; access: #554571. 541-679-8467.
Wednesday, May 20
Winston Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 Douglas Blvd. Held via teleconference at 541-672-9421. Contact 541-679-6739 for access code.
Thursday, May 21
Winston Urban Renewal Agency — 3 p.m., Winston City Hall Council Chambers, 201 Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
