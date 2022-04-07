CAMAS VALLEY

Monday, April 11

Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. Budget meeting followed by regular board meeting. 541-671-3656.

ELKTON

Monday, April 11

Elkton School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda and Zoom meeting info available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.

OAKLAND

Wednesday, April 13

Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.

REEDSPORT

Monday, April 11

City of Reedsport Budget Committee — 6:20 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.

RIDDLE

Monday, April 11

Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571 .

ROSEBURG

Monday, April 11

Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3Jgtcww. 541-671-3691.

Tuesday, April 12

Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. veterans@co.douglas.or.us or 541-440-4219.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.