DRAIN

Monday, Oct. 28

North Douglas School District — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.

ELKTON

Monday, Nov. 4

Elkton School Board Special Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.

OAKLAND

Monday, Oct. 28

Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Monday, Oct. 28

Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.

ROSEBURG

Monday, Oct. 28

Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.

Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.bit.ly/2NgsGDM. 541-492-6866.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.

SUTHERLIN

Monday, Oct. 28

Sutherlin City Council Workshop — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.

TENMILE

Monday, Nov. 4

Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD Station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.

WINSTON

Monday, Nov. 4

Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.