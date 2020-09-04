ELKTON
Thursday, Sept. 10
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Sept. 7
Oakland Public Library Board — 6 p.m., City Hall upstairs meeting room, 637 NE Locust St. Physical distancing standards will be followed. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-4213.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available virtually, link available at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Winston Dillard School District Board — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
