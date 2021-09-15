CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Sept. 16
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Covered Playground, 197 Main Camas Road. The public is invited to attend. 541-445-2131.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Glendale School District Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Port of Umpqua Work Session — 5:30 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. The meeting will be held in-person following social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Sept. 16
Phoenix Charter School Board Meeting — 5 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting ID: 836 5714 6915. Connect via phone 1-669-900-6833; password: 680863. Submit public comment to clindsey@roseburgphoenix.com. 541-440-1116.
Douglas County Planning Commission Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Winston-Dillard School Board Executive Session — 6 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Winston Urban Renewal Agency — 3 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Monday, Sept. 20
Winston City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published.
not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.