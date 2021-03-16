CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, March 18
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held electronically. Contact jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us or 541-445-2131, ext. 4201 for meeting info and to submit public comment.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, March 17
Glendale School District — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GREEN
Wednesday, March 17
Green Sanitary District Special Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. Special meeting held to consider adopting Resolution 2021-003. 541-679-7191.
Roberts Creek Water District Special Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., District Office Board Room, 4336 Old Highway 99 S, Roseburg. 541-679-6451.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, March 16
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, March 17
Reedsport Main Street Program Board Meeting — 4:30 p.m., us02web.zoom.us/j/765213317. 541-271-3603.
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Tuesday, March 23
Reedsport Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via phone and videoconference. Contact 541-271-3603 or planning@cityofreedsport.org for location details.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, March 17
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First Ave. Social distancing and PPE guidelines will be followed. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, March 16
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., held electronically. Public access available at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6700.
Wednesday, March 17
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Masks are required. 541-440-4394.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., available to the public at youtu.be/siaOg_e5HPw. Send public comment to JKischel@roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4016.
Thursday, March 18
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 5 p.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-378-3535.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, March 16
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. Also held virtually. Contact j.chartier@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856, ext. 234 for meeting info.
Wednesday, March 17
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Task Force Meeting — Noon, Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St. 541-459-2856.
Thursday, March 18
Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Tuesday, March 16
Winston Dillard School District Board Work Session — 6 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
