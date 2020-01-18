CAMAS VALLEY
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
ELKTON
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Elkton School District Site Council — 4:30 p.m., Elkton Elementary School Library, 15656 State Highway 38, Elkton. Agenda available at www.elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road. 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Jan. 20
City of Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Roseburg. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Oakland Parks Commission — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Roseburg. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 5 p.m., Oakland City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Roseburg. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Jan. 20
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-947-7010.
Douglas County Industrial Development Board — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-6728.
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Temporary Justice Reinvestment Subcommittee — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-450-9768.
Roseburg Library Commission — 4-6 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Public Schools Student Services Committee — 11 a.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Roseburg Public Works Commission Special Meeting — 9 a.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Retreat/Workshop — 10 a.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Jan. 21
City of Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Monday, Jan. 20
Winston-Dillard Fire District No. 5 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station, 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-673-5503.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-8467.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Yoncalla City Council Workshop — 5 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
