CAMAS VALLEY

Monday, June 22

Camas Valley Fire Department Special Budget Meeting — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-430-2486.

GREEN

Monday, June 22

Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 2020-2021 Budget Hearing. 541-679-7191.

MYRTLE CREEK

Friday, June 26

Tri City Rural Fire Protection District No. 4 Special Meeting — 3:30 p.m., 140 S. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6871 or tcrf4.org.

OAKLAND

Monday, June 22

Regular Historic Preservation Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

Oakland Planning Commission Public Hearing and Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

Wednesday, June 24

Oakland Rural Fire District — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.

REEDSPORT

Monday, June 22

Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., city council meeting room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.

ROSEBURG

Monday, June 22

Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting and Budget Hearing — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-671-3691.

Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Also available on Charter Cable Channel 191 and streamed to Facebook Live. 541-492-6700.

Wednesday, June 24

Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.

WINCHESTER BAY

Tuesday, June 23

Salmon Harbor Management Committee — 8:30 a.m., Marine Activity Center, 263 Marina Way, Winchester Bay. Seating limited to maintain social distancing. 541-271-3407.

