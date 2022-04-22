DRAIN

Monday, April 25

North Douglas School Board Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Agenda and virtual meeting information available at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.

GLIDE

Monday, April 25

Glide School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.

MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, April 26

Myrtle Creek Planning Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

OAKLAND

Monday, April 25

Historic Preservation Commission Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Wednesday, April 27

Reedsport School District Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., District Office Boardroom, 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3Kwbt4T or bit.ly/3HS7RbJ. Agenda available at reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656 ex. 103.

ROSEBURG

Monday, April 25

Umpqua Public Transportation District Special Board of Directors Meeting — 5 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3Mf0UnP. 541-671-3691.

SUTHERLIN

Monday, April 25

Sutherlin School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

