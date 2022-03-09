CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, March 14
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, March 9
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Monday, March 14
North Douglas School District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 pm., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting info available at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Thursday, March 10
Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547 or cityofelkton@cascadeaccess.com.
Elkton School District Curriculum Review Committee — 6 p.m., Elkton High School, 739 River Road Elkton. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
Monday, March 14
Elkton School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, March 9
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. Also available virtually; contact allynne.gurule@oakland.k12.or.us for meeting link. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, March 9
Reedsport Parks and Beautification Committee and City Tree Board — 3 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport School District Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., private meeting per ORS 192.660(2)(a) and ORS 192.660(2)(h). Agenda available at reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656 ex. 103.
Reedsport School District Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., bit.ly/3Kwbt4T. Live stream available at bit.ly/3HS7RbJ. Agenda available at reedsport.k12.or.us. Submit public comment to stipton@reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656 ex. 103.
Thursday, March 10
Reedsport Emergency School Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., bit.ly/3Kwbt4T. Live stream available at bit.ly/3HS7RbJ. Agenda available at reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656 ex. 103.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, March 9
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting — 5 p.m., held virtually. Public access available at facebook.com/umpquacc. Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.
Thursday, March 10
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held virtually. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment electronically to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
TRI CITY
Wednesday, March 9
Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Public Hearing and Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Office, 215 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-5276.
WINSTON
Wednesday, March 9
Winston-Dillard School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., facebook.com/WinstonDillardSD. Submit public comment to dunhamm@wdsd.org or 541-679-3000 ext. 3408.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
