CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Dec. 14
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held virtually. Meeting info available at www.camasvalley.k12.or.us. Send public comment to jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us. 541-445-2131.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Dec. 14
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board Meeting — 6 p.m., held virtually. Meeting info available at www.dayscreek.k12.or.us. 541-825-3296.
GREEN
Monday, Dec. 14
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:10 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, Dec. 15
City of Reedsport Traffic Safety Advisory Committee — 11 a.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Monday, Dec. 14
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held virtually. Visit www.riddleschooldistrict.com for meeting info. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Friday, Dec. 11
Douglas County Fair Board — 11:30 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Masks are required. 541-440-4394.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 9 a.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-378-3535.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Dec. 14
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available electronically, visit www.cityofsutherlin.com for meeting details. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public by dialing 978-5000, enter #554571. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.