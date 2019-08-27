GLIDE
Tuesday, Aug. 27
North Umpqua Ranger District — 5:30 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway. Q&A regarding the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Calf-Copeland Restoration Project. 541-957-3337.
OAKLAND
Monday, Sept. 2
Oakland Library Advisory Board — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Riddle School District Board of Directors Work Session — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First St., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Douglas County Coastal Museum Advisory Board — 10 a.m., Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum, 1020 Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay. 541-957-7007.
Monday, Sept. 2
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
SUTHERLIN
Thursday, Aug. 29
City of Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 126 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINCHESTER BAY
Thursday, Aug. 29
Douglas County Coastal Museum Advisory Board — 10 a.m., Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum, 1020 Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay. 541-957-7007.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
