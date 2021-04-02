GLIDE
Wednesday, April 7
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Budget Committee Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway.
OAKLAND
Monday, April 5
Oakland Public Library Board — 6 p.m., Zoom meeting with public attendance option at 637 NE Locust St. Physical distancing standards will be followed. Contact libraryclerk.oaklandcitylibrary@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, April 6
Oakland City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, April 5
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Session — 7:15 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Wednesday, April 7
Reedsport Parks and Beautification Committee — 3 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, April 5
Umpqua Public Transportation District Special Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., held via Zoom, meeting info available at umpquatransit.com. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Public access also at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg or www.bit.ly/3cguRoM. Public comment can be emailed to cdd@cityofroseburg.org 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, April 6
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 9-11 a.m., Tapoyta Hall Room 15, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council — 11:30 a.m., held virtually. Contact BOC.Assistants@co.douglas.or.us or 541-440-4201 for meeting info.
Wednesday, April 7
Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission — 8:15 a.m., held electronically. Available to the public at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 9-11 a.m., Tapoyta Hall Room 15, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.
Thursday, April 8
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 9-11 a.m., Tapoyta Hall Room 15, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.
Friday, April 9
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — Noon-1 p.m., Tapoyta Hall Room 15, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.
TILLER
Tuesday, April 6
Tiller Rural Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Monday, April 5
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Thursday, April 8
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Emergency Special Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public at 541-978-5000; passcode 55471. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
