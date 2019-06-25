OAKLAND
Wednesday, June 26
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St., Oakland. 541 459 5427.
Monday, July 1
Oakland Library Advisory Board — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, June 26
Reedsport City Council Special Meeting — 4 p.m., City Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Monday, July 1
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Meetings — 7:15 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, June 25
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council (LPSCC) Behavioral Health Subcommittee — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Courtroom 402, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-450-9768.
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Multipurpose Room 2, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Douglas County Traffic Safety Commission — 7 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 311, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4481.
Wednesday, June 26
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Friday, June 28
Douglas County Predator Damage Control Advisory Committee — 1:30 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Transportation District Budget Committee Meeting and Public Hearing — 5:30 p.m., UCAN, 280 Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
WINSTON
Monday, July 1
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.