North Douglas School District Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Also available virtually, find meeting link at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
GARDINER
Thursday, Jan. 20
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St. Masks and social distancing required. gardinersanitarydistrict@gmail.com. 541-271-3515.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Thursday, Jan. 20
Oakland City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Room 2, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Reedsport Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Reedsport City Hall City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Jan. 20
Phoenix Charter School Board Meeting — 5 p.m., held via Zoom. Connect via phone at 1-669-900-6833; meeting ID: 884 6706 1771; password: 421202. Submit public comment to clindsey@roseburgphoenix.com. 541-440-1116.
Douglas County Planning Department Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Douglas County Industrial Development Board Special Meeting — 10:30 a.m., held via Zoom. Contact 541-672-6728 ext. 308 or b.medeiros@ccdbusiness.com for meeting information.
WINSTON
Thursday, Jan. 20
Winston Urban Renewal Agency — 4 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Teleconferencing also available at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.