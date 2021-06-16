GLENDALE
Wednesday, June 16
Glendale School District Regular Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, June 16
Glide School Board Executive Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
Glide School Board Regular Meeting and Budget Hearing — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, June 22
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Mask required if not vaccinated. 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, June 22
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, June 23
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, June 16
Reedsport Main Street Program Board Meeting— 4:30 p.m., us02web.zoom.us/j/765213317. 541-271-3603.
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, June 16
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave. The meeting will be held in-person following social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, June 17
Douglas County Planning Commission Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Monday, June 21
Umpqua Public Transportation District Special Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also held electronically, meeting info available at umpquatransit.com. 541-671-3691.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, June 21
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
WINCHESTER
Wednesday, June 16
Winchester Water Control District Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., held electronically. Contact winchesterwaterboard@gmail.com for meeting information.
WINSTON
Wednesday, June 16
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
Monday, June 21
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
