GLIDE
Wednesday, March 3
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Attendees must wear a face covering and maintain 6 foot social distancing. Space is limited. Executive session to follow regular meeting. 541-496-0224.
OAKLAND
Monday, March 1
Oakland Public Library Board — 6 p.m., Zoom meeting with public attendance option at 637 NE Locust St. Physical distancing standards will be followed. Contact libraryclerk.oaklandcitylibrary@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, March 2
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, March 1
Reedsport City Council Public Hearing — 6:30 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. Email public comment to chalstead@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-1989.
Reedsport City Council — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. Submit public comments to chalstead@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, March 1
Roseburg Public Schools Building & Sites Committee — 3 p.m., held electronically. Visit www.roseburg.k12.or.us for meeting details. 541-440-4014.
Wednesday, March 3
Roseburg Parks Commission — 8:15 a.m., held electronically. Public access available at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Email public comments to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, March 1
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W. 541-459-2856.
TENMILE
Monday, March 1
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Tenmile Rural Fire Department station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
TILLER
Tuesday, March 2
Tiller Rural Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Monday, March 1
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
