Glide School Board Work Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, July 13
Kellogg Rural Fire District Monthly Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, July 19
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, July 12
Reedsport School District Special Board Meeting — 6 p.m., District Office Boardroom, 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3Kwbt4T. 541-271-3656.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, July 13
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom; meeting info and agenda at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Also available virtually via bit.ly/3yvKsKR. Executive session per ORS 192.660(2)(d) and (i). 541-440-4016.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, July 13
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
Monday, July 18
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Tuesday, July 12
Winston Park Board Regular Meeting — 5 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6114.
Wednesday, July 13
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, July 12
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
