DRAIN
Monday, June 28
North Douglas School District Budget Hearing, Regular Board Meeting and Organizational Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Also held virtually, meeting info available at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, June 22
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday June 22
Oakland Parks Commission Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, June 23
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Thursday, June 24
Reedsport City Council Special Session — 1 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
YONCALLA
Wednesday, June 23
Yoncalla City Council Workshop — 9 a.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
