OAKLAND
Wednesday Dec. 9
Oakland Board of Education Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., held virtually. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Link available at www.oakland.k12.or.us. Second public comment to allynne.gurule@oakland.k12.or.us. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-4213.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Dec. 7
Urban Renewal Quarterly Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Find meeting info at www.cityofreedsport.org. Submit public comment to chalstead@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
Quarterly Budget Committee Meeting — 6:15 p.m., held via Zoom. Find meeting info at www.cityofreedsport.org. Submit public comment to chalstead@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
City Council Work Session — 6:30 p.m., held via Zoom. Find meeting info at www.cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
City Council Regular Session — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Find meeting info at www.cityofreedsport.org. Submit public comment to chalstead@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians Special Transportation Advisory Committee — 11:30 a.m., held virtually. Contact thomas.cook@cowcreek-nsn.gov for meeting details.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available virtually, info at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Meeting — 4:30 p.m., held electronically. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/umpquacc. Submit public comments to robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu. 541-440-4622.
Friday, Dec. 11
Douglas County Fair Board — 11:30 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Masks are required. 541-440-4394.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W. 541-459-2856.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Monday, Dec. 7
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Winston-Dillard School District Board — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
