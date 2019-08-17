ELKTON
Monday, Aug. 19
Elkton School Board — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Glide School Board — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road. 541-680-6702.
OAKLAND
Monday, Aug. 19
City of Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Oakland Parks Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Intake Plant, 111 NW Pine St., Oakland. Meeting will continue at Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. at 6:30 p.m. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Reedsport City Council Special Session — 4 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First Ave. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Aug. 19
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
City of Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Aug. 19
Sutherlin School District Work Session and Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Sutherlin School District Office, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Monday, Aug. 19
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Winston Traffic & Public Safety Committee — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
City of Winston Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.