ELKTON
Thursday, Sept. 12
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
Monday, Sept. 16
Elkton School District Site Council — 4 p.m., Elkton Grade School Library, 15656 State Highway 38. 541-584-2228.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Glendale School District Work Session — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. Information: 541-832-1761.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-7911.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Oakland School District Board of Directors Work Session — 6:30 p.m., Oakland Elementary School Library, 499 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Oakland Elementary School Library, 499 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. Information: 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Housing Subcommittee — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-450-9768.
UCC Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., HNSC 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Board Members Social to follow the meeting; Lang Center Courtyard. Information: 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
Thursday, Sept. 12
City of Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Monday, Sept. 16
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Work Session — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District Office, 531 E. Central Ave. Information: 541-459-2228.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. Information: 541-459-9802.
TRI CITY
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 215 N. Old Pacific Highway. 541-863-5276.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Winston-Dillard Fire District No. 5 Civil Service Commission — 12:10 p.m., Winston-Dillard Fire District Station, 250 SE Main St., Winston.
Monday, Sept. 16
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.