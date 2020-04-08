CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, April 13
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., Location TBA. Contact 541-430-2486 for more information.
ELKTON
Thursday, April 9
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GREEN
Thursday, April 9
Roberts Creek Water District Board of Commissioners — 6 p.m., via Zoom. Visit www.rcwaterdistrict.com for details.
Monday, April 13
Green Sanitary District – 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. Method of holding meeting to be determined. 541-679-7191, gsd.specialdistrict.org
OAKLAND
Wednesday, April 8
Oakland Board of Education Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., online meeting. Executive sessions are closed to the public. 541-459-4341, ext. 4001.
Oakland Board of Education — 6 p.m., online meeting. Link available at www.oakland.k12.or.us. Email questions/comments to Allynne.gurule@oakland.k12.or.us. 541-459-4341, ext. 4001.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, April 15
Port of Umpqua Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Monday, April 13
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 123 Parkside St. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, April 8
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., Zoom meeting. Link available at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., Zoom meeting. Call 541-440-4622 or email Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu for call information.
Roseburg Public SchoolS Board — 6 p.m., Zoom meeting. Link will be provided on district website prior to meeting. www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4015.
Monday, April 13
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Available to view by the public via Zoom. By computer: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/855686091; meeting ID: 855 686 091. By phone: +1-720-707-2699; password: 855686091#. There will be no public input at this meeting.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, April 14
Calapooia Fire District — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138W, Sutherlin. 541-673-5503.
WINSTON
Wednesday, April 8
Winston-Dillard School Board — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
